Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 14,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

