Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

