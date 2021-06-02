Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

