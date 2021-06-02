Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

