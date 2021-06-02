Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

