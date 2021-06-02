Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

FTS stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

