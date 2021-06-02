Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.00.

Fortis stock opened at C$54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.93. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

