Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. 2,695,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

