Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report sales of $387.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

FWRD opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.