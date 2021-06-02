Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 8.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.63. 26,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,102,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $811.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,496. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

