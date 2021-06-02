Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 26,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,102,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,602 shares of company stock worth $2,519,496 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

