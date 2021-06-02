fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.63 million.

FUBO stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

