FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

