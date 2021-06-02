FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the software maker will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $438.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

