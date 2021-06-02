FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Increased by Analyst

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $11,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.