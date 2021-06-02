FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

