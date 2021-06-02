FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Increased by Zacks Investment Research

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

TLSA opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $12.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.