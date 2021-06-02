FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Increased by Zacks Investment Research

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
TLSA opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $12.17.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
