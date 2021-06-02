FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted by G.Research

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25).

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

