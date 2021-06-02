Fyooz (FYZ) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $18,911.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01024561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.25 or 0.09587558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051262 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

