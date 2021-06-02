Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

GALT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 560,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,579. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

