Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 9,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.85. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

