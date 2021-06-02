Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Contrast

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Geely Automobile and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 1.92 $5.92 million $1.62 32.22 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.68

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Geely Automobile and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Geely Automobile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.