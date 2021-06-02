Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00.

GNRC opened at $321.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

