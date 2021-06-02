Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.64. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,922. Generac has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Generac by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Generac by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Generac by 979.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

