GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,543.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,336.80 ($17.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,704. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £67.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.