GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 76,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,137. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

