Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.02. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 373 shares.

The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

