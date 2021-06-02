Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $19,769,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

