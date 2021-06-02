Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $75.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.80 million and the highest is $79.24 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $349.95 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

