Governor DAO Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $84,162.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,543,266 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

