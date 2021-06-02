Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

GHM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

