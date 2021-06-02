Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

