Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRNNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of GRNNF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

