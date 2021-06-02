GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 32,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

