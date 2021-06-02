Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4385 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Grifols has decreased its dividend by 49.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grifols has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grifols to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

