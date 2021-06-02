GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $4,129,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,812 shares of company stock worth $14,978,193 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.59 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

