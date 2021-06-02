Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.35. 643,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.62.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

