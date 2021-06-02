Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

GWRE opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

