Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 47,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

