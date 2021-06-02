Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $53.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

