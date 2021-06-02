Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

HAYW traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

