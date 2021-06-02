HC Wainwright Raises Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $40.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIOT. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -292.30 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $61,822,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

