HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.01

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of $691.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

