Head to Head Comparison: Shift Technologies (SFT) and The Competition

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Shift Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Shift Technologies Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shift Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Shift Technologies Competitors 205 1086 1334 46 2.46

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.14%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million -$59.15 million -1.81 Shift Technologies Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 5.32

Shift Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies’ peers have a beta of 4.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift Technologies peers beat Shift Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

