Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Healthpeak Properties worth $95,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

