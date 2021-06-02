Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Cap of $70.06 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01044928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.93 or 0.09691402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00053135 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

