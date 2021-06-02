Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Herc posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88. Herc has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

