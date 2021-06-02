Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $31.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.27. 974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $732.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

