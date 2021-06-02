Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $98.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HES. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE:HES opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $88.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 254.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

