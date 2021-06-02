Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 366,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

